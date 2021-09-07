Buhari Applauds Saudi Arabian Govt For Reducing Oil Production

September 7, 2021 117

President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the Saudi Arabian government for reducing oil production “a number of times” to accommodate Nigeria.

The President of Nigeria spoke on Tuesday while hosting Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The presidential aide, Femi Adesina quoted the president as saying Nigeria needs oil revenue to cater to its large population and infrastructural deficit.

Buhari described the relationship between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia as “long and steadfast”.

“Receiving HRH Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, the President said with Nigeria’s large population and infrastructural deficit, the country needed all the revenue she could get from oil, a mainstay of the economy, and Saudi Arabia has been very kind to us, making a sacrifice by reducing production to accommodate us a number of times,” the statement reads.

“President Buhari noted that the relationship between the two countries is very strong, “and dates back in time, both at the personal and national levels.”

On his part, the Saudi Arabian minister said the Kingdom appreciates the relationship with Nigeria while stressing that Saudi Arabia wants to strengthen it further.

He said the two countries have good prospects both economically and politically, not just among the leaders, but also the people.

“There’s still a lot we can do together,” the Prince was quoted as saying.