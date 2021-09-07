fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Buhari Applauds Saudi Arabian Govt For Reducing Oil Production

September 7, 20210117
Buhari Applauds Saudi Arabian Govt For Reducing Oil Production

President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the Saudi Arabian government for reducing oil production “a number of times” to accommodate Nigeria.

The President of Nigeria spoke on Tuesday while hosting Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The presidential aide, Femi Adesina quoted the president as saying Nigeria needs oil revenue to cater to its large population and infrastructural deficit.

Buhari described the relationship between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia as “long and steadfast”.

READ ALSO: Cape Verde vs Nigeria: Team news, Prediction, Time & Where To Watch

“Receiving HRH Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, the President said with Nigeria’s large population and infrastructural deficit, the country needed all the revenue she could get from oil, a mainstay of the economy, and Saudi Arabia has been very kind to us, making a sacrifice by reducing production to accommodate us a number of times,” the statement reads.

“President Buhari noted that the relationship between the two countries is very strong, “and dates back in time, both at the personal and national levels.”

On his part, the Saudi Arabian minister said the Kingdom appreciates the relationship with Nigeria while stressing that Saudi Arabia wants to strengthen it further.

He said the two countries have good prospects both economically and politically, not just among the leaders, but also the people.

“There’s still a lot we can do together,” the Prince was quoted as saying.

About Author

Buhari Applauds Saudi Arabian Govt For Reducing Oil Production
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

May 6, 20130135

Senate Refutes knowledge Of $40m Internet Surveillance Contract

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Senate has refuted knowledge of the $40m Internet surveillance contract the Federal Government awarded to an Israeli company, Elbit Systems. Senator Vic
Read More
DPR NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
July 27, 20200219

DPR Seals 20 Illegal Gas Stations in Kogi State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has clamped down on 20 illegal gas stations in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital. The Operational Controller of DPR
Read More
May 12, 20153145

‘Nigeria Is Poorer’, Blunt Pat Utomi Give Reasons

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Director at Lagos Business School, Prof. Pat Utomi, has said that Nigeria emerged from a major economic boom in the history of the country poorer. he advise
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.