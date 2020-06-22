Buhari, APC Governors Currently Meeting over Leadership Crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari and some governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are in a meeting over the leadership crisis rocking the ruling party.

The meeting is being held at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi governor and chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum; Simon Lalong, Plateau governor and chairman of the northern governors forum; and Abubakar Badaru are some of those at the meeting.

The party has been engulfed in a leadership crisis following the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the APC national chairman.

The court of appeal had upheld a decision of a lower court that ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole.

The court gave the order on the basis that Oshiomhole had been suspended by the APC in his ward since last year.

The suspension is a fall out from a disagreement he had with Godwin Obaseki, Edo governor.

While Abiola Ajimobi, former Oyo governor, was named as the acting chairman, Victor Giadom has since said he is in charge of the party.

Later, Hilliard Eta, APC vice-chairman south-south, was named by some members of the national working committee (NWC) to act on behalf of Ajimobi who has been “unavoidably absent”.

Source: The Cable