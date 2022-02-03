fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Breaking NewsNEWSLETTERSOCIETY

Buhari Announces New Birth Control Measures For Nigerians

February 3, 2022035
Buhari Announces New Birth Control Measures For Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced a new birth control for Nigerians to amongst other things, address high fertility rates in the country.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria on Thursday, February 3, 2022, Buhari, according to his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, launched the Revised National Policy on Population for Sustainable Development.

Under this newly-introduced policy, the federal government intends to expose Nigerians to modern contraceptive methods, which is believed would put in check the high fertility rates.

“The policy emphasizes the urgency to address Nigeria’s sustained high fertility rate, through expanding access to modern family planning, counselling, and commodities as well as promote births spacing.

“This will enable Nigeria to achieve rapid fertility control, improve the health of women, adolescents, newborns and children, and other population groups,” the President was quoted as saying in the statement.

Noting that Nigeria’s population, which is the highest in Africa, is hinged on a youthful population, with more than 72% of them being below 30-years-old, the President said it underlines the importance of investing in quality education of young people (particularly girls), human capital development, and advancing the holistic effort to achieve the significant demographic transition.

“These levels have implications for sustained population growth and narrowed prospects to achieving population management, facilitating sufficient demographic transition, harnessing our demographic endowment and eventually realizing sustainable development,” he added.

What this means

BizWatch Nigeria understands that with this development, the likelihood of having children living in poverty, the share of them in households that only depend on minimum wage to survive, and the share of them living in single-parent homes, would significantly reduce.

These newly-introduced birth control measures may not only reduce the child poverty rates but may also affect later poverty rates in adults.

AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina Awarded Honorary Doctoral Degree At FUT Minna
Related tags :

About Author

Buhari Announces New Birth Control Measures For Nigerians
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

Nasarawa State AGRIC BUSINESSNEWSLETTER
January 7, 20164514

Nigeria to Commence Fertilizer Export as Indorama Plant Nears Completion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria is set to become a major exporter of fertilizer in the first quarter of 2016 when Indorama’s brand new fertilizer plant begins production. The Indor
Read More
Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
August 25, 20160218

Oil Price Extends Loss To $49.03/barrel

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil prices crashed further on Wednesday, August 24, on an unexpected surge in U.S. crude stocks that reignited worries about the supply glut that has left p
Read More
February 6, 20140257

Anambra Monarch Bans Women From Wearing Trousers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram There is so much tension brewing at Akwaihedi in Nnewi South Local Council of Anambra State over some alleged laws unilaterally imposed by Lt.-Col. Wisdom O
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.