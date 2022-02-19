Buhari: Africa Is Flooded With Substandard Food From Europe

February 19, 2022 280

President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented the food produce from Europe, saying they are substandard.

Buhari, while revealing why Nigeria did not sign the Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) with Europe at Brussels, Belgium, where he is for the 6th EU-AFRICA, noted that agricultural subsidies in Europe are major blows to farmers in Africa.

Maintaining that Africa is flooded with “artificially depreciated produce”, which according to him, has been affecting competition, Buhari exemplified his point, saying “for instance, subsidy-driven surpluses of European milk are powdered and sent to Africa, decimating its dairy industry.”

“It is a similar story when it comes to wheat and poultry production. Despite having the most underutilised arable land in the world, Africa remains a net food importer,” he added.

While revealing that over €50 billion is pushed into markets in Europe to help them produce cheaper food, Buhari stated that Africa is at the losing end.

“With its main export market distorted against them, African countries are deprived of foreign exchange, and investment in agriculture is stifled,” the President explained.

Buhari also lamented mass migration from Nigeria and other African countries, to Europe, as he maintained that it is detrimental.

“By 2050, Africa’s population of 1.3 billion is set to double, making up a quarter of the world’s total. My country, Nigeria, is set to double its population to 400 million by then, surpassing the United States to become the third-largest nation in the world.

“This means a huge youthful market right on Europe’s doorstep and — with increased trade — a growing middle class with money to spend.

“Instead, more opportunities must be created for Africans at home, providing alternatives to the decision to take a life-threatening boat journey in order to seek them elsewhere. The relationship between the EU and Africa must be rebalanced to power job creation. Unfortunately, today’s arrangements do just the opposite,” the President added.