fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESSCOVERNEWSLETTER

Buhari: Africa Is Flooded With Substandard Food From Europe

February 19, 20220280
Buhari: Africa Is Flooded With Substandard Food From Europe

President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented the food produce from Europe, saying they are substandard.

Buhari, while revealing why Nigeria did not sign the Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) with Europe at Brussels, Belgium, where he is for the 6th EU-AFRICA, noted that agricultural subsidies in Europe are major blows to farmers in Africa.

Maintaining that Africa is flooded with “artificially depreciated produce”, which according to him, has been affecting competition, Buhari exemplified his point, saying “for instance, subsidy-driven surpluses of European milk are powdered and sent to Africa, decimating its dairy industry.”

“It is a similar story when it comes to wheat and poultry production. Despite having the most underutilised arable land in the world, Africa remains a net food importer,” he added.

While revealing that over €50 billion is pushed into markets in Europe to help them produce cheaper food, Buhari stated that Africa is at the losing end.

“With its main export market distorted against them, African countries are deprived of foreign exchange, and investment in agriculture is stifled,” the President explained.

Buhari also lamented mass migration from Nigeria and other African countries, to Europe, as he maintained that it is detrimental.

“By 2050, Africa’s population of 1.3 billion is set to double, making up a quarter of the world’s total. My country, Nigeria, is set to double its population to 400 million by then, surpassing the United States to become the third-largest nation in the world.

“This means a huge youthful market right on Europe’s doorstep and — with increased trade — a growing middle class with money to spend.

“Instead, more opportunities must be created for Africans at home, providing alternatives to the decision to take a life-threatening boat journey in order to seek them elsewhere. The relationship between the EU and Africa must be rebalanced to power job creation. Unfortunately, today’s arrangements do just the opposite,” the President added.

Declining Food Yield Caused By Poor Soil Fertility – FG

About Author

Buhari: Africa Is Flooded With Substandard Food From Europe
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

Buhari COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 6, 20190261

Buhari Dismisses Speculations of Compiling Ministerial List in UK

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in Abuja dismissed the speculations that he was in the United Kingdom to compile the names of those who may be appointe
Read More
November 18, 20140258

Farmers Worried Over Inability To Access N10bn Cassava Bread Fund

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Cassava farmers in the country have raised the alarm over their inability to access the N10 billion cassava bread fund, alleging that they were given pestic
Read More
NEPC Offers N400n Grant To Tony Elumelu Foundation Alumni BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
March 6, 20200459

Nigeria Export Promotion Council Targets $150 billion Revenue without Oil

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, has revealed that, the zero oil plan is
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.