Buhari, AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina Meet in Presidential Villa

The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has met with the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Dr Adesina, who arrived the State House at about 13:55 GMT on Tuesday, was received and led to the President Buhari’s office by protocol officials of the State House.

He has been at the centre of allegations of impropriety at the Abidjan-based financial institution which have been a subject of inquiry by the Bank’s Ethics Committee.

The embattled Bank President had last month responded, point-by-point, to the 16allegations made anonymously against him to the Ethics Committee.

The Committee cleared the AfDB President but the United States Department of Treasury dismissed the verdict, calling for an independent investigation of the allegations against Dr Adesina.

AfDB, a regional multilateral institution, is owned by African countries but the US is a major investor.

Nigerian and other African leaders have been rallying support for Adesina who is completing his five-year-tenure but is entitled to another term.

President Buhari had on May 7 commended Adesina, over the clean bill of health given to him by the financial institution’s Board of Directors.

Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and Finance, Zainab Ahmed as well as the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari were part of the meeting.

