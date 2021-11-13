fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LEGAL

Budget Defence: Malami’s Ministry Pays 860 Lawyers N258m Annually As Robe Allowance

November 13, 20210170
Budget Defence: Malami’s Ministry Pays 860 Lawyers N258m Annually As Robe Allowance

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has stated that the sum of N258m was paid to 860 lawyers annually in the ministry as robe allowance.

He stated that the counsels receive N300,000 each, annually.

Malami made the disclosure during his appearance before the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Human Rights and Legal Matters to defend the 2022 budget of the ministry, during the week.

Senator Emmanuel Orker-Jev (Benue North-West), raised concern regarding personnel costs in the ministry.

He called for the details of the total number of lawyers in the ministry.

Malami gave 860 as the number of lawyers that working for the ministry, adding that they were entitled to N300,000 each as robe allowance.

He said, “860 lawyers are entitled to N300,000 annually as robe allowance,”.

Orker-Jev probed further by asking Malami the frequency robe allowance was paid.

The minister responded that it was annual payment and that it was a tradition.

READ ALSO: NITDA, FCCPC Partner To Tackle Customers’ Data By Moneylenders

The senator who expressed surprise, said, “I used a robe more than 10 years.”

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, however, explained that the money was released to ensure that the lawyers looked presentable in court.

He said, “The money was paid to the lawyers to make sure that they are presentable in court.”

The ministry proposed N11.8 bn for 2022 budget.

The personnel cost was N3.9bn, overhead cost (exclusive of legal services) – N2.4bn; legal services – N2bn and capital budget (N3.5bn).

About Author

Budget Defence: Malami’s Ministry Pays 860 Lawyers N258m Annually As Robe Allowance
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Court Awards N30m Against FG Over Arrest Of Agba Jalingo LEGALMEDIAPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 10, 202101061

Court Awards N30m Against FG Over Arrest Of Agba Jalingo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The ECOWAS Court of Justice in Abuja has on Friday has asked the Nigerian Government to pay a journalist, Agba Jalingo, N30 million as compensation for ill-
Read More
LEGAL
June 24, 20130153

Police Retrieve 20 Bags Of Indian Hemp, Weapons

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Ogun State Police Command says it has seized 20 bags of Indian hemp and other dangerous weapons. The spokesperson for the state police command, Muyiwa A
Read More
Gunmen Abduct Wife, Son Of Atiku’s Security Aide COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
October 30, 20190310

Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku’s Appeal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The seven-man panel of the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal filed against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari. The Supreme Court panel
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.