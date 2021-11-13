Budget Defence: Malami’s Ministry Pays 860 Lawyers N258m Annually As Robe Allowance

November 13, 2021 170

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has stated that the sum of N258m was paid to 860 lawyers annually in the ministry as robe allowance.

He stated that the counsels receive N300,000 each, annually.

Malami made the disclosure during his appearance before the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Human Rights and Legal Matters to defend the 2022 budget of the ministry, during the week.

Senator Emmanuel Orker-Jev (Benue North-West), raised concern regarding personnel costs in the ministry.

He called for the details of the total number of lawyers in the ministry.

Malami gave 860 as the number of lawyers that working for the ministry, adding that they were entitled to N300,000 each as robe allowance.

He said, “860 lawyers are entitled to N300,000 annually as robe allowance,”.

Orker-Jev probed further by asking Malami the frequency robe allowance was paid.

The minister responded that it was annual payment and that it was a tradition.

The senator who expressed surprise, said, “I used a robe more than 10 years.”

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, however, explained that the money was released to ensure that the lawyers looked presentable in court.

He said, “The money was paid to the lawyers to make sure that they are presentable in court.”

The ministry proposed N11.8 bn for 2022 budget.

The personnel cost was N3.9bn, overhead cost (exclusive of legal services) – N2.4bn; legal services – N2bn and capital budget (N3.5bn).