BUA’s Rabiu Reappointed As France-Nigeria Business Council President

Founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has been re-appointed as President of the France-Nigeria Business Council by President Emmanuel Macron of France.

This development was disclosed at the July 2022 Meeting of the France-Nigeria Business Council held in Paris.

Addressing the council following his reappointment, Rabiu expressed gratitude to members for coming and remarked that it was a personal honour for him to be a part of the France-Nigeria Business Council, adding that it was a privilege to serve as the pioneer President of the Council which was inaugurated just over a year ago.

According to Rabiu, it was a honour to be reappointed to lead the body again.

The France-Nigeria Business Council brings together the top businesses in Nigeria and France with the goal of improving business relations between Nigeria and France whilst ensuring routine cooperation that will bring about immense economic benefits for both countries.

French members of the council include the Global Chief Executives of Total Energies, Dassault, Axens, Accor, and CMA, amongst others and on the Nigerian side, Dr. Mike Adenuga of Globacom & Conoil, Jim Ovia of Zenith Bank, Gilbert Chagoury of Chagoury Group, Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group, Tony Elumelu of UBA, Heirs Holdings and Tony Elumelu Foundation, Dr. Herbert Wigwe of Access Bank Group, Dr. Philip Mshelbila of NLNG, Sen. Daisy Danjuma of Sapetro and May & Baker, and Abdul Samad Rabiu of BUA Group & the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) who is the current president.