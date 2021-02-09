BUA Group Procures 1 million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines For Nigeria

February 9, 2021 31

BUA Group has disclosed that it procured one million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria through the AFREXIM vaccine programme in partnership with CACOVID.

The vaccines are expected to be delivered by next week, and will be the first vaccine delivery to the country since the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines.

BUA noted that the vaccines will be administered to Nigerians free of charge.

More to follow…