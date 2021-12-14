fbpx

BUA Group Chairman Bags Honorary Doctorate Degree In Business

December 14, 20210121
The Executive Chairman, BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu (CON) has been conferred with an honorary doctorate degree in business by the Kwara State University (KWASU), during the 8th and 9th convocation ceremony held at the Mini Convocation Arena of the university on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

In his opening remarks at the ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Mustapha Akanbi, stated that Rabiu was recognized following his exemplary feats in nation-building through setting up a string of thriving industries, creating jobs and philanthropic activities in empowering and supporting individuals, irrespective of ethnic or religious backgrounds, across the geopolitical zones of the country.

”Conferring such degrees on individuals is an indication that we have admitted them into the annals of our history, as our alumni. As we admonish all our alumni, we expect them to bring honour to us and contribute to the growth and development of their alma mater,” he said.

The Chairman, who was represented by the Executive Director, BUA Group, Kabiru Rabiu, spotlighted his passion in providing support for sustainable impact projects through his foundation; Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa).

He said, “ASR Africa is a $100 million (USD) Annual Africa Fund for social development and renewal. It was established in 2021 and is aimed at providing sustainable, impact-based homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting health, education and social development within Africa.”

Rabiu was optimistic that Kwara State University would benefit from the educational grant drive being currently embarked upon by the foundation in the future.

Others who also bagged honorary degrees at the convocation were Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; KWASU’s third and present Chancellor, Dr Johnson Adewumi; business moguls, Muhammadu Indimi, Kamoru Yusuf, and an oil and gas executive, Dr. Babatunde Omotowa.

304 students were awarded postgraduate degrees for the 2019/2020 session and 96 in the 2020/2021 session, while 40 bagged doctoral degrees for the 2019/2020 session and 20 for the 2020/2021 session.

Abdul Samad Rabiu is the founder and chairman of BUA Group, a leading Nigerian conglomerate concentrating on manufacturing, infrastructure and agriculture.

