BUA Foods, Olam, Other Top FMCG Firms In Nigeria

Nigeria is home to quite a number of Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies; over the years, they’ve kept on evolving, such that they haven’t only been meeting demands, but have as well managed to stay afloat in spite of the hostility in the Nigerian business landscape.

BizWatch Nigeria, therefore, presents below in no significant order the FMCG firms contributing significantly to the nation’s economy, and addressing the common needs of the consuming public.

BUA Foods

BUA Foods, a subsidiary of BUA Group, is one of the leading FMCG firms that processes, manufactures, and distributes food produce. Its business operations consist of five divisions, including Sugar, Flour, Pasta, Rice, and Edible Oils.

While the firm has disclosed its plan to start the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of edible oils two years from now (2024), it currently operates the second-largest sugar refinery in West Africa, with a total refining capacity of 1.5 million Metric Tons (MT) per annum.

Aside from edible oil, and refined sugar, BUA Foods is as well known for producing spaghetti, and flour.

Unilever Nigeria Plc

Unilever is another popular FMCG firm in Nigeria that produces a wide range of popular products like Vaseline, Royco, Knorr, Blueband, Lipton, Omo, etc. with a unique product catalog.

The company manufactures and markets consumer products primarily in the home, personal care, and foods categories.

The company’s core products include fabric care, household cleaning, and water purification products. The FMCG company also has international brands, which include Vaseline lotion, royco, Knorr bouillon cubes, blue band margarine, Lipton, Omo multi-active detergent, and sunlight dishwashing liquid, close-up, pepsodent toothpaste, LUX soap, Lifebuoy soap, Rexona, Vaseline petroleum jelly, etc.

Nestle Nigeria Plc

Nestle is one of the oldest and most trusted FMCG companies by consumers that produces coffee, chocolate, baby foods, confectionery, drinks, cereals, etc.

It is one of the oldest and largest foods and beverage companies in Africa. Nestle is a publicly listed food and beverage company in Nigeria. The firm is majorly owned by Nestle S.S of Switzerland and was founded in 1961.

Dangote Group

Dangote Group is one of Nigeria’s most diversified business conglomerates with a resolute reputation for excellent business practices and product quality.

The company is known for consumable products like sugar, cement, salt, pasta, noodles, flour, etc.

Dangote group has four registered firms on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), which include Dangote sugar refinery plc, Dangote cement plc, Dangote flour mills plc, and the NASCON allied industries.

Olam

Olam, an agribusiness conglomerate, is known for its expertise in food processing.

Being a leading food and agri-business supplying food, ingredients, feed and fibre to customers across the globe, Olam takes pride in its value chain, which spans over 60 countries and includes farming, processing and distribution operations.

While the group offers over 45 agri-commodity products, including almonds, cocoa, coffee, grains, hazelnuts, palm oil, rice, rubber, specialty vegetables, spices, Perk Biscuits, Tomato Paste, FreshYo Drinking Yoghurt and Cherie Noodles, Olam also serve as a sourcing network of an estimated 5 million farmers.

Chi Limited

This is another renowned FMCG company in Nigeria, and it’s a multi-product company that makes products like juice, refreshing fruit drinks, snacks, muffins, and yogurts amongst others.

The company is a subsidiary of Coca-Cola. Chi Limited was incorporated in 1980 and its focus is to provide good health for Nigerians.

Flour Mill in Nigeria

Incorporated in 1960 as a private limited liability company, Flour Mills Nigeria is another FMCG company known for the production of flour meals.

As a leading FMCG company in Nigeria, Flour Mill has expanded its tentacles into agriculture, livestock feed, and pasta manufacturing.

Although the company once operated as a bulk cement bagging company, it has several subsidiary companies, which include Apapa bulk terminal, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, Nigerian Eagle Flour Mills, Niger Mills, Golden Pasta, Golden Noodles, Golden Sugar, UNICEM, Golden Shipping, and Nigerian Bag Manufacturing Company.