BUA Foods’ Nine-Month Profit Hits N21.25bn

January 19, 20220123
BUA Group Targets Completion Of Lafiagi Sugar Refinery By Q1, 2022

BUA Foods Plc has reported an operating profit of N21.25bn for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, up from N18.96bn in the same period a year earlier.

The company, which was listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited early this month, said on Tuesday that its net profit rose to N16.56bn in the period under review from N15.53bn in 2020. Its revenue increased to N79.69bn from N74.59bn.

The company said in a statement that its listing received significant acceptance, going by the volume of demand for the shares which it said had boosted the market capitalization by over N1tn.

The Chairman, BUA Group Plc, Abdulsamad Rabiu, said the company was determined to explore the huge opportunities available in the agribusiness to promote food security and growth for Nigerians and Africans.

Represented by Group Executive Director, BUA Foods, Alhaji Kabiru Rabiu, he said, “Today, for us, is very historic and we are excited to begin the year with the listing.

“The population of Nigeria is over 200 million and our food production capacity is still not enough to meet current demands.

“However, with the listing of our food business on the NGX, there is high hope for Nigeria in terms of building capacity for food sufficiency.

“As a country, we have agricultural resources coupled with human capital to harness needed raw materials to produce what we need for our consumption, and develop our nation.

“We are positioning our brand to take advantage of export opportunities through our strategically located plants from which foreign exchange can be generated both for the company and economy.”

The acting Managing Director, BUA Foods, Mr Ayodele Abioye, said, “Our fast-paced and strategic investments in the food industry positions us to capture growth opportunities within the sector, create headroom ahead of demand, generate sustainable employment while promoting national food security, Additionally, as a business we will continue to create sustainable value for our consumers and stakeholders.”

The Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr Temi Popoola, was quoted saying the listing signified a new beginning for BUA Foods, saying the company could leverage services the Exchange offers to achieve its strategic objectives.

He said, “BUA Foods has experienced an upward trend in share price, market capitalization, and trading activity since its listing on the Exchange.

“At NGX, this milestone transaction is in line with our strategic objectives to improve listings and enhance investors’ participation in our market.”

