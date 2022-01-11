fbpx

BUA Foods Leads 17 Gainers As NGX Market Capitalization Dip

January 11, 20220112
BUA Foods, at the closing of Nigerian Exchange Group’s (NGX) trading on Tuesday, January 11, 2021, led 17 gainers, as the stock market experienced a decline by N20.38 billion.

While the capital market value depreciated by 9% as it traded at N23.63 trillion today from N23.65 trillion on the previous trading day, BUA Foods gained by 10% as it traded N64.35 compared to N58.50 that it traded on Monday, January 10.

NGX ASI Top losers

  • MBENEFIT down – 10.00% to close at N0.27
  • BERGER down – 9.94% to close at N7.70
  • UPDCREIT down – 8.14% to close at N3.95
  • NESTLE down – 7.81% to close at N1435
  • UNITYBNK down – 6.12% to close at N0.46

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

  • TRANSCORP – 58,356,986 units
  • BUAFOODS – 51,526,040 units
  • FBNH – 16,506,883 units
  • GTCO – 14,050,268 units
  • ACCESS – 13,337,434 units

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

  • BUAFOODS – N3,315,699,168.00
  • SEPLAT – N596,916,173.50
  • STANBIC – N381,532,603.15
  • DANGCEM – N381,456,136.10
  • GTCO – N358,212,819.95
BREAKING: BUA Foods Hits N1trn Market Cap In Less Than 4 Trading Days
