BREAKING: BUA Foods Hits N1trn Market Cap In Less Than 4 Trading Days

January 10, 2022 99

BUA Foods Plc, which got listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) on Wednesday, January 5, 2021, has now reached a market capitalisation of N1 trillion.

The newest member of the capital market joined Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria, Airtel, Nestle, and BUA Group, on the SWOOT (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion) naira category, after its share price moved from N53.20 on Friday, January 7, to N58.50, on Monday, January 10, a development that represented a growth of 9.96%.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the green performance takes BUA Foods Plc market value to N1.05 trillion.

As previously reported, BUA Foods was listed with 18,000,000 units of shares, which traded at N40.00 per share on the opening day. From the time of listing, the Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) has attracted investors; hence, its share price has appreciated by a total of 46.%