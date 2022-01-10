fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Capital MarketCOVERFOOD & NUTRITIONNEWSLETTER

BREAKING: BUA Foods Hits N1trn Market Cap In Less Than 4 Trading Days

January 10, 2022099
BUA Foods Hits N1trn Market Cap In Less Than 4 Trading Days

BUA Foods Plc, which got listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) on Wednesday, January 5, 2021, has now reached a market capitalisation of N1 trillion.

The newest member of the capital market joined Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria, Airtel, Nestle, and BUA Group, on the SWOOT (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion) naira category, after its share price moved from N53.20 on Friday, January 7, to N58.50, on Monday, January 10, a development that represented a growth of 9.96%.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the green performance takes BUA Foods Plc market value to N1.05 trillion.

As previously reported, BUA Foods was listed with 18,000,000 units of shares, which traded at N40.00 per share on the opening day. From the time of listing, the Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) has attracted investors; hence, its share price has appreciated by a total of 46.%

BUA Foods Nears N1trn Market Capitalisation 24hrs After Listing
Related tags :

About Author

Damilare Famuyiwa

Related Articles

November 14, 20150180

“N3billion Road Rehabilitation Boosted Economic Activities in Onne Seaport” –Stakeholders

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s maritime industry stakeholders have revealed that the repair of the East-West road by River state government in conjunction with its partner
Read More
Stock Exchange Closes Trading Week With N30bn Gain BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER
August 28, 20210662

Stock Exchange Closes Week In Bullish Run, As ASI Grows By 0.02%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian stock exchange maintained its bullish sentiments to end the week positively, as the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.02 percent. The equity capi
Read More
Nigerian-born Minister in Canada COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
August 27, 20200250

Buhari Congratulates Nigerian-born Justice Minister in Canada

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday felicitated with the Nigerian-born Kaycee Madu who emerged as the Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General for the Gove
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.