BUA Enters Contract With Lummus Technology To Establish Refinery

May 3, 2021068
One of Africa’s leading Foods & Infrastructure Conglomerates, BUA Group, has entered a contract with Lummus Technology to establish a polypropylene plant.

Lummus Technology is a top polypropylene construction firm that employs the use of its “world-class” Novolen technology.

According to the Executive Chairman of BUA, Adbul Samad Rabiu, “We are pleased to sign this Polypropylene contract for our BUA Refinery and Petrochemicals Project with Lummus Technology, a world leader in delivering polypropylene solutions, which will solve the increasing demand for high-performance grade Polypropylene in Nigeria, the Gulf of Guinea as well as the Sub-Saharan Africa Region.

“We are confident in the capacity and technical expertise of Lummus Technology to deliver a best-in-class, 285KTA polypropylene unit for our refinery project scheduled to come on stream in 2024.”

Speaking on the partnership, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology, Leon de Bruyn, noted that its technology suits the demand in Nigeria for petrochemical products.

He said, “We look forward to working with BUA Refinery on this critical project and supporting the first Novolen polypropylene unit in Nigeria.

“Our world-class Novolen technology is well suited to meet Nigeria’s increasing demand for the growing petrochemical products market.

“It offers a flexible range of industry-leading products for all PP applications, and the industry’s lowest overall capital and operational costs, while providing customers with high process reliability and flexibility in responding to market needs.”

BUA Enters Contract With Lummus Technology To Establish Refinery
