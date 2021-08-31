fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

MANUFACTURINGNEWSLETTERREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION

BUA Engages Turkish Firm On Plaster Plant Construction

August 31, 20210143
BUA Engages Turkish Firm On Plaster Plant Construction

BUA Group has formed an alliance with MMM Erba Makina of Turkey on the supply of equipment for the construction of a 2,000-tonnes-per-day plaster production facility.

BUA, in a statement on Monday, described the plaster plant as an extension of its manufacturing capacity in the country.

The Chairman of BUA, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said at the signing ceremony that the company was pleased to sign the agreement with MMM Erba Makina with the expectation that the plant would be complete by 2022.

“We are confident in their expertise, quality of equipment and capacity to deliver on schedule. On completion, this plant will further deepen our involvement in the entire housing infrastructure value chain in Nigeria and the West African region,” he said.

READ ALSO: Nasarawa Gov Sacks Aides, Commissioners

The Chairman, MMM Erba Makina, Melih Kilic, was quoted as saying, “We are excited at the opportunity to work with BUA Group in Nigeria.

We intend to bring our wealth of experience in delivering some of the world’s best plaster plants to bring this project to completion on schedule.”

About Author

BUA Engages Turkish Firm On Plaster Plant Construction
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

MAN MANUFACTURING
March 17, 20180153

MAN Cautions FG on African Free Trade Area Agreement

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dr Frank Udemba Jacobs, has cautioned the federal government to deal with care in committing to t
Read More
Fidelity Bank BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
October 3, 20170282

Fidelity Bank to Repurchase $300million Debt from Investors

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced offering to repurchase its outstanding $300 million 6.875 percent notes due on May 9, 2018, offering $1,010 per $1,000 of t
Read More
FCTA Bans Street Protest NEWSNEWSLETTER
October 15, 20200245

FCTA Bans Street Protest, Public Demonstration in Abuja

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The federal capital territory administration (FCTA) has banned street protests and any form of public demonstration in the nation’s capital. This coming in
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.