BUA Engages Turkish Firm On Plaster Plant Construction

BUA Group has formed an alliance with MMM Erba Makina of Turkey on the supply of equipment for the construction of a 2,000-tonnes-per-day plaster production facility.

BUA, in a statement on Monday, described the plaster plant as an extension of its manufacturing capacity in the country.

The Chairman of BUA, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said at the signing ceremony that the company was pleased to sign the agreement with MMM Erba Makina with the expectation that the plant would be complete by 2022.

“We are confident in their expertise, quality of equipment and capacity to deliver on schedule. On completion, this plant will further deepen our involvement in the entire housing infrastructure value chain in Nigeria and the West African region,” he said.

The Chairman, MMM Erba Makina, Melih Kilic, was quoted as saying, “We are excited at the opportunity to work with BUA Group in Nigeria.

“We intend to bring our wealth of experience in delivering some of the world’s best plaster plants to bring this project to completion on schedule.”