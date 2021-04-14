fbpx
BUA Cement Maintains Competitiveness With N115bn Bond Issuance

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYMANUFACTURINGNEWSNEWSLETTER

BUA Cement Maintains Competitiveness With N115bn Bond Issuance

April 14, 20210140
BUA Cement Maintains Competitiveness With N115bn Bond Issuance

BUA Cement Plc says it will sustain competitiveness with the N115 billion Series Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond issue under the company’s maiden N200 billion bond issuance programme.

The Chief Executive Officer, BUA Cement, Yusuf Binji, made the disclosure at the digital closing gong ceremony to commemorate the bond issue organised by the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Ltd., in Lagos on Tuesday.

Binji said the bond issue was part of the company’s growth strategies to access the debt capital market with the intent to raise long-term finance.

“Today marks another milestone on our journey to becoming the preferred manufacturer of cement in Nigeria and Africa in general.

“As part of our growth strategy, we took the deliberate decision to access the debt capital market with the intent to raise N100 billion, being the first tranche of our N200 billion programme.

“However, given the overwhelming response to the tune of over N130 billion and in accordance with the exchange’s rules and guidelines, we accepted N115 billion as the subscription amount.

READ ALSO: BUA Group Targets Completion Of Lafiagi Sugar Refinery By Q1, 2022

“This clearly shows our viable business model and continued strong financial performance,” he said.

Binji said diversifying and extending the duration of its funding sources with the inclusion of the bond, at a competitive rate, would further enable the company to achieve its strategic objectives and vision.

The BUA Cement boss disclosed that the company would soon increase its production output to 11 million metric tonnes per annum after the completion of four model production lines in Edo and Sokoto states.

Mr. Olumide Bolumole, Divisional Head, Listings Business of the Exchange said it was a delight to see listed companies take full advantage of the opportunities on the NGX platform.

Bolumole also said that the NGX would continue to support corporates to raise long-term funds through its various platforms.

Mr Funso Akere, Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Capital, the lead issuing house to BUA Cement bond transaction, commended investors for investing in the bond.

Akere said the transaction was a landmark, being the largest corporate bond issuance in the history of Nigeria’s debt capital market.

Alhaji Rasheed Yussuf, the doyen of the market, urged BUA Cement not to disappoint the market, stockbrokers and all investors for the confidence shown to the company.

(NAN)

About Author

BUA Cement Maintains Competitiveness With N115bn Bond Issuance
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 2, 20140117

Omo Baba Olowo Shows Off 24-Carat Gold Plated Headphones

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Rave of the moment artiste, Davido a.k.a Omo Baba Olowo is a again in the news after he was photographed wearing a 24-carat gold plated headphones. In a pos
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSSPORTS
April 19, 2013061

Amokachi Recreates History In Champions League

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Mr. Daniel Amokachi, a one time Nigerian player and former Everton striker, is still thrilled to be the first player to score in the current format of the U
Read More
Tertiary institutions EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
August 25, 2020091

Tertiary institutions Will be Re-opened Soon, says Nwajiuba

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has assured Nigerian students that tertiary institutions would re-open very soon across the count
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.