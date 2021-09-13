fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSNEWSLETTER

‘Brown Skin Girl’ Emerges Winner Of 2021 MTV Video Music Award

September 13, 20210114
‘Brown Skin Girl’ Emerges Winner Of 2021 MTV Video Music Award

The song “Brown Skin Girl” has emerged winner of the Best Cinematography category in the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The song was performed by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, and Nigeria’s Wizkid.

However, the song by Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic, Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records“Leave the Door Open” won the Best R category which the Wizkid’s song was also nominated,

“Brown Skin Girl” was in the Best R&B category, “Brown Skin Girl” alongside “Leave the Door Open”, “Go Crazy” by Chris Brown and Young Thug, “Heartbreak Anniversary” by Giveon, “Come Through” by H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown and “Good Days” by SZA.

With cinematography by Benoit Soler, “Brown Skin Girl” won Rob Witt in “Therefore I Am” by Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant and Billie Eilish and Santiago Gonzalez in Foo Fighters’ “Shame Shame”

READ ALSO: NCC To Earn N400bn From 5G Deployment

Other contestants for the best cinematography category include; Elias Talbot in “Holy” by Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper, Jeff Cronenweth in Lady Gaga’s “911″ and Andrew Stroud in Lorde’s “Solar Power”.

Nigerian singer Wizkid collaborated alongside SAINt JHN with American singer, Beyonce in the 2019 record, “Brown Skin Girl” for her 2019 soundtrack album, The Lion King: The Gift.

The collaboration saw Wizkid win his first Grammy Award in March and a #72 spot in the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019. He also won two Soul Train Music Awards, the BET Awards, and an NAACP Image Award.

About Author

‘Brown Skin Girl’ Emerges Winner Of 2021 MTV Video Music Award
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

February 19, 20130170

Lagos Communities Groan Under Gas Flaring

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ajido, Imeke, Araromi and Agemuwo are rustic communities on the bank of the Atlantic Ocean, near Badagry, Lagos. They are areas in dire need of development
Read More
Hushpuppi Alleges DCP, Abba Kyari Accepted Bribe Offer To Arrest Co-Fraudster In $1.1m INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
July 4, 20200419

Hushpuppi Arraigned in US Court, Risks 20 year Jail Term

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Hushpuppi, an internet celebrity, has been charged with the conspiracy to commit money laundering before a United States court, one for which he could get a
Read More
NLNG COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
February 11, 20200238

NLNG to Outsource 55 percent Procurement for Train 7 Project to Nigerians – MD

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Mr. Tony Attah, Managing Director, Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) said that 55 percent of all procurement for the execution of the Train 7 project wo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.