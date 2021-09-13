‘Brown Skin Girl’ Emerges Winner Of 2021 MTV Video Music Award

September 13, 2021 114

The song “Brown Skin Girl” has emerged winner of the Best Cinematography category in the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The song was performed by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, and Nigeria’s Wizkid.

However, the song by Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic, Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records“Leave the Door Open” won the Best R category which the Wizkid’s song was also nominated,

“Brown Skin Girl” was in the Best R&B category, “Brown Skin Girl” alongside “Leave the Door Open”, “Go Crazy” by Chris Brown and Young Thug, “Heartbreak Anniversary” by Giveon, “Come Through” by H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown and “Good Days” by SZA.

With cinematography by Benoit Soler, “Brown Skin Girl” won Rob Witt in “Therefore I Am” by Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant and Billie Eilish and Santiago Gonzalez in Foo Fighters’ “Shame Shame”

Other contestants for the best cinematography category include; Elias Talbot in “Holy” by Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper, Jeff Cronenweth in Lady Gaga’s “911″ and Andrew Stroud in Lorde’s “Solar Power”.

Nigerian singer Wizkid collaborated alongside SAINt JHN with American singer, Beyonce in the 2019 record, “Brown Skin Girl” for her 2019 soundtrack album, The Lion King: The Gift.

The collaboration saw Wizkid win his first Grammy Award in March and a #72 spot in the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019. He also won two Soul Train Music Awards, the BET Awards, and an NAACP Image Award.