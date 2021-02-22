fbpx
British Police Seizes Cocaine Worth £184 million

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

British Police Seizes Cocaine Worth £184 million

February 22, 2021026
British Police Seizes Cocaine Worth £184 million

Cocaine estimated to be worth £184 million has been seized by the British police. The substance which weighed 2.3 tonnes was shipped from Colombia in banana crates.

Ten people were arrested in North London after they found the drugs at Portsmouth International Port earlier in the week, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said in a statement on Friday.

The 2.3 tonnes of cocaine arrived in 41 pallets, disguised as a legitimate consignment of bananas on a cargo ship. Police removed the drugs before the pallets were delivered to an industrial estate in Tottenham, where specialist armed officers swooped and made five arrests. The other five men were arrested at a different industrial estate.

All the men, aged between 21 and 56, remain in custody and have been charged with the importation of class A drugs.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Imports 62% Cooking Gas In January Amid Huge Local Resources

The NCA said the seizure is one of the largest ever in the UK.

“This is a massive seizure which has denied organized criminals hundreds of millions in profits,” said John Coles, head of specialist operations at the NCA.

“Illegal drugs are a corrosive threat and those who deal in cocaine are often violent and exploitative. Cocaine supply is directly linked to the use of firearms, knife crime and the exploitation of young and vulnerable people.”

About Author

British Police Seizes Cocaine Worth £184 million
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

November 13, 2013059

Ex-Customs Officer Arrested Over Car Theft

A retired Customs Officer (names withheld) on Thursday battled to explain to the police how a car was found in his custody shortly after it was stolen from Maryland area in Lagos. The officer, current
Read More
Ben Ayade COVERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES
October 7, 2019067

Cross River State to Spend $2 billion on Bakasssi Deep Sea Port – Commission

The proposed Bakassi Deep Seaport, to be located in Cross  River State, is to gulp between $1.7 billion and $2 billion, according to figures released at the weekend by the Debt Review and Project Deve
Read More
June 13, 2014054

MAAN Tasks Stakeholders On Marine Insurance

The Maritime Arbitrators Association of Nigeria (MAAN) has enjoined stakeholders in the maritime industry to get knowledge and understanding of marine insurance so that they can take full advantage of
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon