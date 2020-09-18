British High Commissioner to Nigeria Lauds Buhari over Signing Nigeria Police Bill 2020 into Law

By
- September 18, 2020
NEWS
The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing believes the signing of the Nigeria Police bill 2020 into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, is a step in the right direction.

In what she described as “excellent news,” the High Commissioner tweeted, Thursday, that “The Nigeria Police Bill is a key step towards modernisation of the Police.”

Catriona said she is “proud to have played our part in supporting the development of the Bill through our partners @PLACNG.”

“The Act repeals the Police Act Cap. P19. Laws of the Federation, 2004, and provides for a more effective and well organized Police Force, driven by the principles of transparency and accountability in its operations and management of its resources,” Buhari said while announcing the signing of the bill.

A peep into the Act indicates that it “establishes an appropriate funding framework for the Police in line with what is obtainable in other Federal Government key institutions, enhances professionalism in the Force through increased training opportunities, and creates enduring cooperation and partnership between the Police Force and communities in maintaining peace and combating crimes nationwide.”

The Nigerian leader had also informed the National Assembly of his assent to the bill through its clerk.

Source: Channels TV

