British Airways Resumes Abuja Flights After Terror Alerts

British Airways has restarted its London-Abuja flight after canceling it for two days owing to terrorism security alerts issued by the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom.

The US Mission in Nigeria had issued a security notice on the possibility of terrorist strikes in Nigeria, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory.

Following the cancellation of its Abuja-bound flight on Friday and Saturday, the airline has revised its flight schedule to Abuja starting of Sunday.

The airline stated in a note to its trade partners that the temporary schedule adjustment to and from Abuja, effective from October 30th to November 7, 2022, was “due to operational limitation.”

The airline, however noted that its London-Abuja flight would now be departing by 0810 hours and arrive 1515 hours instead of the previous 22:25 hours and 4:40 hours.

On Thursday, the BA83 flight from London-Heathrow to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja was suddenly diverted to Lagos.

The development caused outrage among the affected passengers who complained that there was no adequate notice.

Although BA did not provide any reason for the decision, the diversion of the flight might not be unconnected with the terror alert in Abuja with several foreign missions including the US, UK, Australia, Germany, among others issuing travel warnings to their citizens.