fbpx
Britain’s Got Talent Season 15 Postponed Due To COVID-19

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSINTERNATIONALLIFESTYLE

Britain’s Got Talent Season 15 Postponed Due To COVID-19

January 8, 2021028

Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), a televised United Kingdom talent show competition, has postponed the filming of its 15th series that was scheduled earlier for January due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

According to a statement released by ITV the cancellation of the show is part of plans to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its production team and viewers in line with the safety and health precautions set out by the government.

“The filming for the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent has been postponed from its proposed record dates in late January,” the statement read.

“With the announcement of the latest government health guidelines and with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes, we, together with the production teams at Thames and Syco, have taken the decision to move the record and broadcast of the forthcoming series. We will confirm those new dates in due course.

“BGT is known for its diversity of talent with big dance groups, wonderful choirs and lavish orchestras at its heart and it has become clear that not only is it not possible to film auditions with these types of acts in a secure way but also that they are not able to adequately rehearse and prepare safely.

“Safety has to come first and the impact that this would have not only on the production of the show but also creatively meant that the recording of the audition shows can’t go ahead as planned. Thanks everyone for your continued love & support of the show.”

Click here to read the full statement

Related tags :

About Author

Britain’s Got Talent Season 15 Postponed Due To COVID-19
Aina Adepeju
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She enjoys photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
July 12, 2018046

Xenophobic Killings of Nigerians in S.A. an Act of Criminality – Ramaphosa

President  Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa on Wednesday declared that the killing of Nigerians and other foreign nationals in the country was an act of criminality,  not specifically targeted at Niger
Read More
[ MAIN ]COVERENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSMANUFACTURING
April 19, 2013027

Maltina Stages the Biggest Flash Mob in Nigeria

In line with its resolve and determination to consistently engage its consumers, leading Malt brand, Maltina, from the stables of Nigeria Breweries Plc, thrilled consumers and Nigerians that turned up
Read More
Ursula von der Leyen INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
October 5, 20200111

EU President Self-Isolates After Close Contact with COVID-19 Patient

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday she would self-isolate for a day after learning she had met someone infected with Covid-19. “In accordance with regulations
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon