Britain’s Got Talent Season 15 Postponed Due To COVID-19

Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), a televised United Kingdom talent show competition, has postponed the filming of its 15th series that was scheduled earlier for January due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

According to a statement released by ITV the cancellation of the show is part of plans to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its production team and viewers in line with the safety and health precautions set out by the government.

“The filming for the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent has been postponed from its proposed record dates in late January,” the statement read.

“With the announcement of the latest government health guidelines and with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes, we, together with the production teams at Thames and Syco, have taken the decision to move the record and broadcast of the forthcoming series. We will confirm those new dates in due course.

“BGT is known for its diversity of talent with big dance groups, wonderful choirs and lavish orchestras at its heart and it has become clear that not only is it not possible to film auditions with these types of acts in a secure way but also that they are not able to adequately rehearse and prepare safely.

“Safety has to come first and the impact that this would have not only on the production of the show but also creatively meant that the recording of the audition shows can’t go ahead as planned. Thanks everyone for your continued love & support of the show.”

