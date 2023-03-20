Brigadier General O. Adegbe’s Speech At The Lahira Exclusive Screening

A representative of the Defence Headquarters, Brigadier General O. Adegbe gave a speech at the premiere of the Africa Magic series, Lahira. The screening was held at The Wheatbaker Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos on Thursday, March 17, 2023.

Part of his story provided a detailed breakdown of the immense work and sacrifices of the military in ensuring the safety and security of the people.

“The sacrifices our soldiers make to ensure our safety and that we all can live our best lives are often misunderstood and under-reported”.

This statement was made by Brigadier General O. Adegbe at the Private Screening of Africa Magic’s new original, Lahira, where he shed light on the self-denials made by soldiers to uphold national peace.

The series, Lahira, depicts the daunting challenges of terrorism, insurgency, and survival in Northern Nigeria. It aims to shed light on these issues and showcase the resilience and determination of those who fight to protect their communities.

At the watch party, attendees included notable movie veterans like Nobert and Gloria Anozie-Young, popular comedian, Bovi Ugboma, popular writer and poet, Wana Udobang, as well as the cast and crew of Lahira.

During his address, Brigadier General Adegbe offered insights into military life and how the series serves as a relatable way to showcase the struggles faced by soldiers and citizens in the Northern region to all Nigerians.

He asserted “As I stand before you, I remember the faces of soldiers that died under my watch. You can’t imagine that. It’s not about that part of the country alone. You can imagine if we fail in the frontline, you and I won’t be here today”

He went on to say, “You sit in Lagos, a nice place. But you forget you have a representative in the military who’s not from the northeast that would have died. You can’t say you are not from the northeast, it is none of my business, we are all connected. You have representatives in the military from your local government and your state. And when the bullet brings down one, you have lost someone. I’m highly elated about this well-scripted series by Africa Magic and I say thank you.”

Lahira, an Africa Magic series, is set to make its debut in just a few short weeks, hitting your screens on April 4, 2023, with an exciting array of captivating storylines, complex characters, and breathtaking cinematography.