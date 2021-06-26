Bridge Maintenance Creating New Economy – Fashola

June 26, 2021 109

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that the maintenance of bridges across the country was creating a “new economy”.

He shared this with Ohafia traditional rulers and leaders of thought during a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Fashola also said that the current administration was concerned with investing in Nigerians, as it had a “very clear” economic development plan.

He said, “As far as bridges go, its also an important opportunity to share that these bridges we are repairing, restoring rehabilitating and maintaining are 37 across Nigeria.

“Many of these bridges are either never been maintained before. There is need to imbibe a culture of looking after our assets to get the longest possible benefit out of it.

“It is also creating a new economy, maintenance economy, so in the cause of these maintenance works, some of these people like divers are discovered, but many didn’t know that such people existed in Nigeria, they only see them in films.

“It is in the cause of this maintenance work that they are discovered.

“Our mandate from President Muhammadu Buhari is to execute a programme of renaissance infrastructure replacement, expansion and redevelopment.

“Our government is very clear on the economic development and recovery plan, one of the objectives of that plan is to invest in the Nigerian people. This is what we are paid to do and mandated to do.”