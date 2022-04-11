fbpx

BREAKING: Yemi Osinbajo Officially Declares Presidential Ambition

April 11, 20220260
Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President of Nigeria, formally declared on Monday his intention to run for President in 2023.

“I am today, with utmost humility, formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress,” he said in a video.

“If by the grace of God and the will of the people, I am given the opportunity, then I believe that first, we must complete what we have started, radically transforming our security and intelligence architecture, completing the reforms of our justice system; focusing on adequate remuneration and welfare of judicial personnel and ensuring justice for all and the observance of the rule of law; rapidly advancing our infrastructure development, especially power, roads, railways, and broadband connectivity, providing an excellent environment for businesses to thrive, taking the agriculture revolution to the next level, especially mechanisation and developing the farm-to-table value chain; making sure that the government, its agencies, and regulators, serve the business community, creating a tech economy that will provide jobs for millions of young Nigerians; enhancing our social investment programme, to a full-scale social welfare program.”

BREAKING: Yemi Osinbajo Officially Declares Presidential Ambition
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

