fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION

BREAKING: Woman Dies As Building Collapses In Ondo State

September 21, 20210158
BREAKING: Woman Dies As Building Collapses In Ondo State

One person has been reportedly killed by a collapsed building at Fanibi area of Akure, the Ondo State capital on Tuesday morning.

It was gathered that the deceased was an aged woman while other occupants were still trapped in the rubbles.

The incident reportedly occurred around 3 o’clock in the morning while the occupants were still sleeping.

READ ALSO: African Alliance Excites Brokers With A DIY Portal, Targets 50% Market Growth By Year End

The building was said to have collapsed and one of the occupants, a woman, died instantly as her bodies had been taken out.

More details to come…

About Author

BREAKING: Woman Dies As Building Collapses In Ondo State
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

May 20, 20140100

Group Mounts Protest Against Building Collapse

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A group, under the leadership of Anti-Corruption Network, ACN, recently mounted a protest against collapse of buildings across the country as a result of lo
Read More
August 19, 20140131

Etisalat Set To Tap Into $1trn Digital Service Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram United Arab Emirate largest telecommunications operator, Etisalat, is set to tap into the digital service industry, which has been estimated to generate $1
Read More
November 17, 20140259

Tax Evasion: Lagos Sues 50 Firms

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State Government has begun the prosecution of over 50 corporate organisations and individuals who allegedly have defaulted in paying their taxes i
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.