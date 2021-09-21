BREAKING: Woman Dies As Building Collapses In Ondo State

September 21, 2021 158

One person has been reportedly killed by a collapsed building at Fanibi area of Akure, the Ondo State capital on Tuesday morning.

It was gathered that the deceased was an aged woman while other occupants were still trapped in the rubbles.

The incident reportedly occurred around 3 o’clock in the morning while the occupants were still sleeping.

The building was said to have collapsed and one of the occupants, a woman, died instantly as her bodies had been taken out.

More details to come…