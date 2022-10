Whatsapp, the world’s most popular messaging app, is presently down. This is as users experienced their first downtime with the app on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the shutdown of Whatsapp was experienced again barely three weeks after the app went down on Wednesday, October 5.

Whatsapp, which is usually used by many people to text, had many users stuck as their messages were not delivered.

More to follow…