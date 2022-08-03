BREAKING: Wema Bank MD Adebisi To Be Arrested For Forgery

The Managing Director of Wema Bank, Ademola Adebisi would soon be arrested as the Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Jones of the Chief Magistrates’ Court in Wuse, Abuja, issued his bench warrant.

Jones issued the arrest warrant following Adebisi’s failure to appear before the court on five adjournments.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the Wema Bank chief was invited to appear before the court over an ongoing forgery case brought against the financial institution by one George Halliday.

In an affidavit to his suit, Halliday the bank under Adebisi’s watch of failing to honour a garnishee order absolute issued by the High Court of the FCT directing them to pay him the sum of N50 million.

Halliday said Wema Bank followed the high court’s instructions by issuing five bank drafts for N10 million each, totaling the judgment debt amount, which is supposed to be payable by the Bayelsa State Government, the judgment debtor.

The complaint, however, said First Bank dishonoured the draft issued by Wema Bank on an account that it had been twice presented for clearing and twice rejected.

Halliday further accused the bank of falsifying the Bayelsa State Government’s Internally Generated Revenue Statement of Account, claiming that there were no funds in the state’s treasury.

He alleged that the bank falsified the statement of account to justify the failed draft.

“That they further forged an affidavit which filing fees were paid in 2017 but commissioned in 2007. That the bank also forged a motion on notice that bears the same motion number with that of the judgment creditor,” Halliday said in the affidavit to the suit.