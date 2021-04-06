BREAKING: WAEC Releases Results For 2021 Private Canidates

April 6, 2021 105

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results for private candidates who sat for the 2021’s (this year’s) West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The results were released on Tuesday, according to Patrick Areghan, head of the Nigeria national office, WAEC.

ICYMI: Results of candidates that sat WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2021-First Series will be released today. Details loading….. @olubunmid66 @IamKingDemian — WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) April 6, 2021

In a press briefing with reporters, Areghan disclosed that the examination was primarily designed to help candidates seeking admission to tertiary institutions so as to reduce the waiting time for results and beat admission deadlines.

READ ALSO: Twitter Suspends Pamilerin, 11 Other Nigerian Influencers Over #FreeAlexSaab

“It will interest you to know that the examination is also an international one. This is the 4th edition in Nigeria, with the maiden edition taking place in 2018,” he said.

“The examination is primarily designed to help candidates seeking admission to tertiary institutions reduce the waiting time for results and beat admission deadlines.”