BREAKING: WAEC Releases Results For 2021 Private Canidates

April 6, 2021
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results for private candidates who sat for the 2021’s (this year’s) West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The results were released on Tuesday, according to Patrick Areghan, head of the Nigeria national office, WAEC.

In a press briefing with reporters, Areghan disclosed that the examination was primarily designed to help candidates seeking admission to tertiary institutions so as to reduce the waiting time for results and beat admission deadlines.

“It will interest you to know that the examination is also an international one. This is the 4th edition in Nigeria, with the maiden edition taking place in 2018,” he said.

“The examination is primarily designed to help candidates seeking admission to tertiary institutions reduce the waiting time for results and beat admission deadlines.”

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

