BREAKING: WAEC Releases 2021 WASSCE Result

November 22, 20210159
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria, released on Monday the result of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2021.

Mr Patrick Areghan, the Head of the Nigeria National Office, while announcing the result at the WAEC office said the examination, which was an international one, took place simultaneously throughout the five-member countries of the Council – The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

He added that the same international timetable was used.

He said, “The examination ended on October 8, 2021, and today, Monday, November 22, 2021 – 45 days after the conduct of the last paper, we are releasing the result.

“This is a record time, taking into consideration the fact that we lost a week to insecurity, during the marking exercise in the South East, occasioned by the heightened tension before and during the Anambra Gubernatorial election.

“It is, therefore, not true, as you can see, that WAEC delayed the release of the results of the WASSCE (SC) 2021 as being speculated in some quarters. We have kept to our promise, in spite of all odds.

“We should be praised rather than being vilified. Nothing can be faster or earlier than what we have done.

“We do not release results without marking the scripts and processing the scores. We are grateful to the examiners for doing a good job within the stipulated period.”

