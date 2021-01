January 13, 2021 15

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) announced that it will resume and commence online classes on January 25, 2021.

The date is contained in the revised academic calendar for the first semester of the 2019/2020 academic session released by the university.

The semester is expected to run from January 25, 2021 till April 1, 2021.

Breaking News : UNILAG WILL RESUME ON MONDAY 25th as I said! pic.twitter.com/WdNvyQHPze — Olawale Catalyst (@CatalystOlawale) January 13, 2021

