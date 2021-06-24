fbpx
BREAKING: UNILAG Student Confesses To Killing Super TV Founder, Usifo Ataga

June 24, 20210164
A 21-year-old student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), simply identified as Chidinma has been arrested for the alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer, Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

According to the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, the suspect is an undergraduate of the University of Lagos, adding that she admitted to committing the heinous crime in the Lekki axis of Lagos State.

The 21-year old lady was paraded at the police command headquarters in Ikeja on Thursday.

It was gathered that the owner of the apartment where the crime was committed had also been arrested.

The Police Commissioner also stated that the bank account of the victim was blocked to avoid further withdrawals from it by those taking advantage of his untimely death to deplete his savings.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

