Rishi Sunak, a British politician, has been elected Conservative leader on Monday and will become the next Prime Minister after rival Penny Mordaunt failed to secure the required 100 nominations from her fellow MPs.

JUST IN: @RishiSunak has been elected as the Leader of the Conservative Party pic.twitter.com/Oa52WWwFck — Conservatives (@Conservatives) October 24, 2022

“Rishi Sunak is thus elected as leader of the Conservative Party,” said senior backbencher Graham Brady, as Mordaunt pledged her “complete support” for the former finance minister.

