BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson To Resign Over Lack Of Confidence

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will any moment from now tender his resignation.

This development emerged as key members of his cabinet resigned already.

So far, no less than 30 members of the UK government have resigned from the Johnson-led administration

Amongst them are -Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, both quoted to have said they could no longer support the culture of the scandal surrounding Johnson’s tenure.

The resignations followed the latest scandal to engulf Johnson’s government — his handling of the concerns raised over Chris Pincher, deputy chief whip, over allegations of sexual misconduct.

More to follow…