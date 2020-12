December 2, 2020 11

The UK has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for public use.

It is the first country to gives its approval for the mass use of the vaccine.

In November, Pfizer announced that it had developed a vaccine that could offer 95 percent protection against COVID-19.

MHRA, the British health regulator, said the vaccine is safe for public use.

