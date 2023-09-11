BREAKING: UAE Finally Lifts Visa Ban On Nigeria

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has finally lifted its visa ban imposed on Nigerian travellers in October 2022.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the UAE government announced a visa ban on Nigerians in October 2022, coinciding with the suspension of Emirates flights. Air Peace, a Nigerian airline, also suspended its Dubai flights in response to the UAE’s suspension of visa issuing for potential travelers.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, this follows a historic agreement reached on Monday between President Bola Tinubu and President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He stated that as a result of this historic deal, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines will restart its flight schedules into and out of Nigeria immediately.

The statement further stated that, as agreed upon by the two presidents of state, the restoration of airline operations did not necessitate any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

“In recognition of President Tinubu’s economic development diplomacy drive and proposals today presented by President Tinubu to his counterpart, an agreed framework has been established, which will involve several billions of U.S. dollars worth of new investments into the Nigerian economy across multiple sectors, including defense, agriculture and others, by the investment arms of the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

“Additionally, President Tinubu is pleased to have successfully negotiated a joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the two Governments, which will be announced in detail in the coming weeks.”

Tinubu praised UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his unwavering friendship and persistent endeavor to work with him to fully normalize and reset the standard of relations between the two major countries to greatness.