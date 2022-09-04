BREAKING: Two Bodies Recovered From Seven-Storey Building Collapse

Two bodies have been found by emergency personnel in the wreckage of a building that took place close to the Sand Field bus stop.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the National Emergency Management Agency’s South West Zonal Coordinator, disclosed this to newsmen.

Earlier today, A seven-story building under construction in the Lekki neighbourhood of Lagos State collapsed, trapping about six persons inside.

He said operations were ongoing to rescue the remaining trapped persons under the rubbles.

Emergency responders at the scene included the Nigerian Police Force, NEMA, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, State Fire Service and the Lagos State Building Control Agency.