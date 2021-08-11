BREAKING: Twitter Ban To Be Lifted ‘In A Matter Of Days’ – Lai Mohammed

August 11, 2021 84

The Federal Government has stated that the ban on microblogging site, Twitter will be lifted in a matter of days.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed made the announcement after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday which was presided over by Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

The minister noted that the level of the conversation between the Federal Government and Twitter has reached an amicable stage, with agreements reached in all areas except three.

He stated that the rest three unresolved areas are simply a matter of ‘when and not ‘if’ there would be an implementation of conditions discussed.

According to Lai Mohammed, among the unresolved issues is the condition that the microblogging platform sets up a legal presence in the country, registered as a Nigerian company with an office address and personnel in the capacity of a country representative.

Without ruling out the requirement, Twitter stated that the earliest date it can set up presence in the country would be in 2022

Twitter’s operations in Nigeria was banned in June after a tweet of President Muhammadu Buhari was deleted by the social media platform in which it stated that Buhari’s post violated its rules.

The Federal Government stated that the suspension of the platform was due the microblogging platform being used to threaten the existence of Nigeria.