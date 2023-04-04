BREAKING: Trump To Face Charges After Arrest

Former United States, US President, Donald Trump, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, got arrested on criminal charges.

Trump now faces imminent arrest on charges stemming from an investigation into a $130,000 (£106,000) payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The 76-year-old departed Florida on Monday, landing in New York ahead of his arrest and court appearance on Tuesday.

He is the first former US president to face criminal charges, but it won’t be clear what the charges are until the indictment is unsealed at his arraignment.

More to follow…