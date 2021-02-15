fbpx
Breaking: Train, Truck Collide In Lagos

February 15, 2021023
A train collided with a truck carrying animal feed on Monday morning, at the Jonathan Coker Railway Level Crossing in the Fagba Area of Iju Ishaga, Lagos State.

Law enforcement agents arrived the scene of the accident which occurred at avout 8.52 am.

The incident has led to gridlock in the axis with motorists advised to use alternative routes.

No casualty has so far been recorded.

More details later…

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

