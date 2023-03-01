Bola Tinubu of the ruling-All Progressives Congress (APC), has won the keenly-contested 2023 presidential race, defeating Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared Tinubu the winner of the election in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1.

Tinubu, the National Leader of APC won in 12 states out of the 36 States of the Federation but notably lost to Obi in Lagos State where he governed for eight years between 1999 and 2007.

Similarly, he lost Katsina, the home State of President Muhammadu Buhari, a leader of his party whose second term ends on May, 29 this year to Atiku of the PDP.

The states won by the Jagaban Borgu are -Niger, Benue, Kogi, Zamfara, Jigawa, Oyo, Rivers, Ogun, Ondo, Kwara, Ekiti and Borno.

More to follow…