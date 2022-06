Presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu has picked Kabiru Faskari, a politician in Katsina State, as his running mate in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Tinubu, according to Kabiru Faskari, a chieftain of the party, preferred Faskari when compared to others jostling to run with him.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that Tinubu may have settled for Faskari to beat the Friday, June 17, 2022, deadline of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to political parties.

More to follow…