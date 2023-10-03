Home Breaking News BREAKING: Tinubu Nominates 3 More Ministers, Seeks Confirmation

BREAKING: Tinubu Nominates 3 More Ministers, Seeks Confirmation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded three more ministry nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

The new nominees include Dr Jamila Bio, Balarebe Abbas and Olawale Olawande.

More details soon…

