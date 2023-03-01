BREAKING: Tinubu Files Suit Against LP, PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, have filed a suit to prevent opposition parties; Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from stopping the collation of presidential election results.

The FHC/KN/CS/43/2023 suit was filed in Kano before the federal high court.

Earlier on Tuesday, the LP and PDP demanded that the chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, resign.

The parties also demanded that the presidential election be conducted afresh, saying it was not free and “far from being fair or transparent”.

