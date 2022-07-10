BREAKING: Tinubu Announces Shettima As Running Mate

Bola Tinubu, who’s seeking to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, has picked former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate in the forthcoming election.

Tinubu announced Shettima as his running mate on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

