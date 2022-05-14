BREAKING: Tambuwal Announces Curfew In Sokoto

May 14, 2022 102

Governor Aminu Tambuwal, on Saturday, May 14, 2022, announced curfew in Sokoto State.

The curfew, according to the governor, became a necessity in curtailing the civil unrest trailing the death of Deborah Samuel, who was gruesomely murdered over an allegation that she had blasphemed Muhammad (SAW), the prophet of Islam.

“Following the sad incident that happened at the Shehu Shagari College of Education on Thursday and sequel to the developments within (Sokoto) metropolis this morning till afternoon, by the powers conferred on me by Sections 176(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Section 1 and 4 of the Public Order Act, and also Section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, I hereby declare, with immediate effect, a curfew within (Sokoto) metropolis of Sokoto township for the next 24 hours,” he said.

“I appeal to the good people of Sokoto state to kindly continue to observe law and order and calm down (on the) restiveness currently pervading in the metropolis. Everyone should, please, in the interest of peace go back home and observe this measure with a view to the re-establishment of peace, law, and order in the state.

“It is not in the interest of anyone for us to have a breakdown of law and order. I, therefore, appeal for restraint and, for people to observe and respect the rule of law.”