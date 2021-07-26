fbpx

BREAKING: Sowore Arrested At Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial

July 26, 20210197
Omoyele Sowore, the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, has been arrested at the Federal High Court Abuja hearing the suit against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

It was gathered that security agents arrested the activist and former presidential aspirant on the court premises amid tight security at the court premises.

Kanu, who was earlier extradited into Nigeria from a foreign country, is facing terrorism-related charges before Justice Binta Nyako.

Journalists at the entrance to the court are barred by DSS officers from entering the court on the ground that they were not accredited to cover the trial.

READ ALSO: Heavy Security Presence at Abuja High Court Ahead Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Resumption

Punch Newspaper, The Cable, The Sun Newspapers and some others had been barred from covering the trial of the Nnamdi Kanu.

BREAKING: Sowore Arrested At Nnamdi Kanu's Trial
