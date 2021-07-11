fbpx
BREAKING: Sound Sultan Dies Of Cancer

July 11, 2021
Nigerian afrobeats rapper, Sound Sultan, has died after a protracted battle with cancer.

The news of the artist’s passing was announced on Sunday by a family member of the deceased, Kayode Fasasi via a statement.

Sound Sultan came to the limelight in early 2000 with the hit song”Jagbajantis”. He had seven albums to his credit and was nominated in 2012 for his ‘Back From The Future‘ album in the Headies Award for Album of the Year category.

News of his battle with throat cancer became public knowledge in May 2021. It was also gathered that the singer was receiving chemotherapy in the United States.

He leaves behind his wife, Farida Fasasi, and three children.

More to follow…

