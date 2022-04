April 13, 2022 132

Simon Harry, the Statistician-General of the Federation, is dead.

He passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Abuja.

Harry was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2021 to replace Yemi Kale as statistician-general of the federation to head the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

