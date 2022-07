The Oyo State House of Assembly has impeached Governor Seyi Makinde’s Deputy, Rauf Olaniyan.

Olaniyan was impeached on Monday, July 18, 2022, over allegations of misconduct.

His impeachment followed the recommendation of a seven-man investigation panel led by Justice Munta Abimbola which affirmed the allegations levelled against the deputy governor.

Twenty-three of the 32 lawmakers in the Assembly endorsed his impeachment.

More to follow…