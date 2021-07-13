fbpx
BREAKING: Senate Rejects Onochie’s Nomination As INEC Commissioner

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Breaking NewsPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

BREAKING: Senate Rejects Onochie’s Nomination As INEC Commissioner

July 13, 20210102
Breaking: Senate Rejects Onochie's Nomination As INEC Commissioner

The Senate on Tuesday denied the Special Assistant on new media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, of her ambition as INEC Commissioner by rejecting her nomination.

The lawmakers said Onochie, who is from Delta State, was not confirmed due to the need to comply with the Federal Character Principle as May Agbamuche who is the Chairman, Legal Services, INEC is also from Delta State

A number of Civil Society Organisations, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and other Nigerians have vehemently opposed her nomination because she is a member of the ruling, All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) argued that Onochie is a card-carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress; and by virtue of her political affiliation with the APC, she is not fit and proper to be listed as an election officer.

The party stated that her appointment would pollute the atmosphere of neutrality, and fair play in INEC if the Senate approves her nomination.

READ ALSO: Wike Calls On Buhari To Withdraw Lauretta Onochie’s Nomination

However, Onochie said she stopped being a member of APC since 2019.

She told lawmakers at a screening last week that “I have seen the petitions against me, but I stand for justice and fairness. Thus, nobody has anything to fear. I am madam due process and this is the reason behind my attacks because I follow the law and due process.

“Since Buhari was elected as president for the second term, I have removed myself from everything about politics.

“Since 2019, I don’t have anything to do with politics. As I am sitting down here, I am not a member of any political party in this country.”

President Buhari had nominated Lauretta Onochie in October 2020 for the position of an INEC commissioner from Delta State.

Other nominees include Professor Muhammad Sani Kallah(Katsina); Professor, Kunle Cornelius Ajayi(Ekiti), and Saidu Babura Ahmad (Jigawa).

They also included Professor Sani Muhammad Adam(North-Central); Dr. Baba Bila (North East).

About Author

BREAKING: Senate Rejects Onochie’s Nomination As INEC Commissioner
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

FG Set To Recieve £2.4 million Ibori Loot - Malami COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
February 23, 20200224

FG Denies Claims of Planning to Give $100 million of Abacha Loot to Kebbi State Governor

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria government has denied reports that it is planning to hand over about $100 million of the money looted by former Head of State, Sani Abacha, to t
Read More
POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
February 14, 20190173

Suspected Boko Haram Militants Attack Kashim Shettima’s Convoy, Kill three

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Suspected Islamist militants attacked the convoy of a state governor in northeastern Nigeria on his way to a rally ahead of a presidential election, killing
Read More
July 13, 201520152

Breaking: President Buhari Sacks Military Service Chiefs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has fired the heads of the army, navy and air force on Monday following what is seen by many as the worst period of viol
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.