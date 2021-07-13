Breaking: Senate Rejects Onochie's Nomination As INEC Commissioner

July 13, 2021 102

The Senate on Tuesday denied the Special Assistant on new media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, of her ambition as INEC Commissioner by rejecting her nomination.

The lawmakers said Onochie, who is from Delta State, was not confirmed due to the need to comply with the Federal Character Principle as May Agbamuche who is the Chairman, Legal Services, INEC is also from Delta State

A number of Civil Society Organisations, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and other Nigerians have vehemently opposed her nomination because she is a member of the ruling, All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) argued that Onochie is a card-carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress; and by virtue of her political affiliation with the APC, she is not fit and proper to be listed as an election officer.

The party stated that her appointment would pollute the atmosphere of neutrality, and fair play in INEC if the Senate approves her nomination.

READ ALSO: Wike Calls On Buhari To Withdraw Lauretta Onochie’s Nomination

However, Onochie said she stopped being a member of APC since 2019.

She told lawmakers at a screening last week that “I have seen the petitions against me, but I stand for justice and fairness. Thus, nobody has anything to fear. I am madam due process and this is the reason behind my attacks because I follow the law and due process.

“Since Buhari was elected as president for the second term, I have removed myself from everything about politics.

“Since 2019, I don’t have anything to do with politics. As I am sitting down here, I am not a member of any political party in this country.”

President Buhari had nominated Lauretta Onochie in October 2020 for the position of an INEC commissioner from Delta State.

Other nominees include Professor Muhammad Sani Kallah(Katsina); Professor, Kunle Cornelius Ajayi(Ekiti), and Saidu Babura Ahmad (Jigawa).

They also included Professor Sani Muhammad Adam(North-Central); Dr. Baba Bila (North East).